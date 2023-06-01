Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,268. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

META traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.87. 11,083,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,417,125. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $271.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.96 and a 200 day moving average of $174.86. The firm has a market cap of $689.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

