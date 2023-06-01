Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $266.81. 274,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $269.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.