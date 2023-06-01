Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.14. 4,633,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,255,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

