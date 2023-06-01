Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,910 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.95. 1,802,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.