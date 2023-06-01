Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.35. 57,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

