GameSquare (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 3.7%

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.20. 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The company has a market cap of C$67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.79.

About GameSquare

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

