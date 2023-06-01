Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4853 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

GELYY opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

