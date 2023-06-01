General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $206.30. The company had a trading volume of 261,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.32 and a 200-day moving average of $231.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

