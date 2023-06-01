General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 1,848,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,785,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

