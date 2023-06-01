Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 349,165 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,165 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $1,365,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after buying an additional 2,376,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,930. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

