Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,601 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $951,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in General Mills by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in General Mills by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in General Mills by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in General Mills by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

