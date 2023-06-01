Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 105,504 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Paychex worth $914,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Paychex by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.
Paychex Stock Up 2.0 %
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
Read More
