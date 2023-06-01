Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 105,504 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Paychex worth $914,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Paychex by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.