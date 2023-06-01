Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,757,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,030 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,013,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.6 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,400. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average of $101.55.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

