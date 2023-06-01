Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,310,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares worth $30,739,529. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $122.93. 10,297,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,687,938. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

