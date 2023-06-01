Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Altria Group worth $1,606,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Altria Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 302,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 144,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.