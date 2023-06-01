Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Applied Materials worth $1,547,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.25. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

