Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Billion Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Eaton worth $1,088,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $178.68. The company had a trading volume of 811,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,918. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

