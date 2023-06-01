Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1 Billion Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,095,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 149,707 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Micron Technology worth $1,002,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.95. 6,635,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,604,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $75.41. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

