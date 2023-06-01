GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,021,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,662 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $117,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 68,478 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in GFL Environmental by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in GFL Environmental by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 159,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,457. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

