Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $24.45. 669,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 752.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

