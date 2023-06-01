Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 1,100,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -249.99%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Articles

