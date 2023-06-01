Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 50,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEF remained flat at $4.18 on Thursday. 356,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,583. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Telefónica had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 95.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. BNP Paribas raised Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

