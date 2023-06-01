Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. 1,694,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

