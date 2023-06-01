Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,734 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 0.2% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,611,000 after purchasing an additional 378,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after purchasing an additional 346,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.09. 468,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,773. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.