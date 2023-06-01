Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,154 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUBD remained flat at $22.09 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,722. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

