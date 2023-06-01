Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $212,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after acquiring an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,014,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,598,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,516,000 after purchasing an additional 63,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 88,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,568.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $775,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 114,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,279. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

See Also

