Global X Uranium ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,225 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 4,781 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URA. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 185.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 411,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 267,195 shares during the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 186.6% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.37. 2,104,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,114. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $24.34.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
