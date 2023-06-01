Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE GL opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

