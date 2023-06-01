Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
GFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Gold Fields Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
