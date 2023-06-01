Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

GFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 41.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 52,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after buying an additional 263,006 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

