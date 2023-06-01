Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $54.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at Golden Entertainment

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,461,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 58.1% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

