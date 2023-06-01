Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Shares Down 1.3%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

About Golden Valley Bancshares

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank provides community banking services. Its services include personal and business banking and online solutions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

