Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.95 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $209,867.83 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,312,476 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.