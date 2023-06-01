Grafenia (LON:GRA) Trading Up 5%

Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 63,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 40,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

Grafenia Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.85, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Grafenia Company Profile

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a web design tool; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services; Flyerzone, an online only service targeting SOHO clients; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Nettl, which helps local businesses with their next website or web shop; printing.com; Software Circle; w3p, a software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and Worksthing offers planning, production, surveys, scheduling, installation, invoicing, and payment system.

