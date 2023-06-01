Gray Wealth Management Inc. Buys 223 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,304,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,361,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

