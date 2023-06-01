Gray Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.6% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,780,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,609,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.47. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $353.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

