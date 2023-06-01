Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPLV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.64. 2,141,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,946. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

