Grin Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $660,938.97 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,761.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00335941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.23 or 0.00542684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00066342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00418898 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

