GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 50,609 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 456.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,609 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 470,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 134,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,849. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,572 shares in the company, valued at $447,850.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

