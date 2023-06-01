GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.