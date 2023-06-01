GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 74,165 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Domo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Domo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Domo by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Domo stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.98. 67,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $684,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Pestana bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,983.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 554,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,329 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.