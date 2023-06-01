GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 223.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Repay worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 2,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Repay by 767.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,666 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Repay by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 877,900 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 382,846 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 88,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $649.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

