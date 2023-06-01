GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of CHEF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

