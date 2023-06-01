GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.12 Million in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Acadia Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period.

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 44,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,277. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

