GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Xponential Fitness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In other Xponential Fitness news, COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $62,798.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 239,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $62,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 239,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,114.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,301.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 548,705 shares of company stock worth $17,033,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

