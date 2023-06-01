GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,663 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 17,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

