GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,029 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.62. 687,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $81.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

