Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.62. 377,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,029,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.