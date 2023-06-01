Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.62. 377,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,029,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.
Guardant Health Stock Up 6.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Transactions at Guardant Health
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
- 20 Best Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Invest in
- Okta, Inc: When Great Results Aren’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.