Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $181.63

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 181.63 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 129.04 ($1.59). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 1,028,666 shares.

GKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.60) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 259 ($3.20) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of £300.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.48, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,567.01%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

