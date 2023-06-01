Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 10,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Beach Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In other news, CFO Sarah M. Cunningham bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

