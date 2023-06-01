Haverford Trust Co Decreases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.14. 1,968,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,332. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.